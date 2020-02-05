Previous
Next
Amaryllis Shooting Up by foxes37
Photo 2577

Amaryllis Shooting Up

I put this on my 365 on January 25th when the bud was much smaller than the stalk. Now the bud is much higher and I think there is another bud peeping through, just by the stalk.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
706% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise