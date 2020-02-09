Sign up
Photo 2581
Having Fun
Our “old” neighbours popped round for a chat this morning. They are a lovely family. The children are delightful and always clear up before they leave. No agro, they just get on with it.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
2581
photos
13
followers
6
following
Tags
family
neighbours
Mave
It's good catching up with friends
February 9th, 2020
·
·
·
