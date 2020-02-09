Previous
Having Fun by foxes37
Photo 2581

Having Fun

Our “old” neighbours popped round for a chat this morning. They are a lovely family. The children are delightful and always clear up before they leave. No agro, they just get on with it.
Mave
It's good catching up with friends
February 9th, 2020  
