The Old Weavers Canterbury
This half timbered building overlooks the River Stour in Canterbury. It used to house the Flemish Weavers in the Middle Ages.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
canterbury
weavers
