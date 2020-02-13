Previous
Smee by foxes37
Photo 2585

Smee

Our grandson, Edward, is currently playing the part of Smee, Captain Hook’s sidekick, in his school production of Peter Pan. He was excellent, full of confidence and very funny.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
