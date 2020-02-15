Previous
1379 Oldest City Gate by foxes37
Photo 2587

1379 Oldest City Gate

The Westgate Canterbury is the oldest city gate intact in the country and dates back to 1379. Very impressive. It’s the last surviving gate of the original seven medieval gates in Canterbury.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

