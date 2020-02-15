Sign up
Photo 2587
1379 Oldest City Gate
The Westgate Canterbury is the oldest city gate intact in the country and dates back to 1379. Very impressive. It’s the last surviving gate of the original seven medieval gates in Canterbury.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
13th February 2020 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gate
,
canterbury
