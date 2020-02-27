Sign up
Photo 2599
First Snow Flurries
The sight of snow is rare nowadays. It used to part of winter but no longer for us in East Anglia. The last time it settled for any length of time was in 2012/13. So the sight of snow this morning had to be recorded.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
2599
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
"east
,
anglia"
