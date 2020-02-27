Previous
First Snow Flurries by foxes37
Photo 2599

First Snow Flurries

The sight of snow is rare nowadays. It used to part of winter but no longer for us in East Anglia. The last time it settled for any length of time was in 2012/13. So the sight of snow this morning had to be recorded.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
