Afternoon Walk by foxes37
Photo 2613

Afternoon Walk

Rog and I had a walk round a favourite part of the village this afternoon, finishing in the churchyard where we found the horse chestnut trees in bud. It was an enjoyable spring walk but so windy. We’ve had more wind this year than ever before.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
