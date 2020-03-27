Previous
More Flour Please! by foxes37
More Flour Please!

There seems to be a shortage of flour as lots of people are spending their time in isolation baking. On the news it said flour is in such demand a local firm is working round the clock to produce it.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

@foxes37
