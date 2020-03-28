Previous
Daily Walk by foxes37
Photo 2629

Daily Walk

In these strange dark days we are allowed one walk a day. After a week of lovely weather we are back to cloudy days but it was good to get out for a while.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details

