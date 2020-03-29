Previous
Picnic in CV Times by foxes37
Picnic in CV Times

My son and granddaughter took a picnic to the local park a few days ago. Everyone is allowed one outing a day so they took advantage of the sunny weather. It’s hard for them as they don’t have a garden.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
