Photo 2630
Picnic in CV Times
My son and granddaughter took a picnic to the local park a few days ago. Everyone is allowed one outing a day so they took advantage of the sunny weather. It’s hard for them as they don’t have a garden.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
2630
photos
13
followers
6
following
Tags
son
,
granddaughter
