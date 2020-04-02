Sign up
Photo 2634
Edward’s Snowy Cottage
I’ve only just seen this picture which Edward, my grandson, painted when he was still 10 back in November. Art is a subject he really enjoys.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
30th November 2019 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
painting
,
cottage
