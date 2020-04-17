Previous
Next
Decluttering the Shed by foxes37
Photo 2649

Decluttering the Shed

There are certain jobs I hate and tidying the shed is one of them. This is one of the many tasks we’ve tackled over the last few weeks. Mind you, I have a smug feeling when the jobs are completed!
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise