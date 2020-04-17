Sign up
Photo 2649
Decluttering the Shed
There are certain jobs I hate and tidying the shed is one of them. This is one of the many tasks we’ve tackled over the last few weeks. Mind you, I have a smug feeling when the jobs are completed!
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
shed
,
jobs
