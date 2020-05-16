Sign up
Photo 2678
White Walk
I've always loved spring but in these strange times I've appreciated its beauty more than ever.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
1
2
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
beauty
,
spring
judith deacon
ace
A beautiful collage Lis, as you say, we seem to appreciate Spring this year more than ever, hope for things to come!
May 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
