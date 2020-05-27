Sign up
Photo 2689
Poppies, Foxgloves, and Baby Conkers
I was looking at the dying candles on the horse chestnut trees this morning as we strolled through the churchyard and noticed these little baby conkers. Must keep my eye on them.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
poppies
conkers
foxgloves
churchyard
