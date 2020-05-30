Previous
Nearby Medieval Wonders by foxes37
Photo 2692

Nearby Medieval Wonders

It’s been great to visit local towns this lockdown. We’re so lucky to have so many historical buildings to enjoy not just here in East Anglia but everywhere in the UK.
30th May 2020

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
