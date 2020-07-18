Previous
Next
Party Time by foxes37
Photo 2741

Party Time

Our neighbour invited us all to celebrate her 82nd birthday on the little green in our Close this lunchtime. It was great to get together for a natter.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
750% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise