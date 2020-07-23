Sign up
Photo 2746
Konik Ponies
There were lots of Konik ponies at Kingfisher Fen yesterday. There are hundreds in the local fens for the purpose of grazing and keeping the grass short.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
Tags
ponies
,
fens
,
konik
