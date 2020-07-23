Previous
Konik Ponies by foxes37
Photo 2746

Konik Ponies

There were lots of Konik ponies at Kingfisher Fen yesterday. There are hundreds in the local fens for the purpose of grazing and keeping the grass short.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
@foxes37
