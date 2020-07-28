Previous
Early Shop by foxes37
Photo 2751

Early Shop

Since lockdown we have established a routine whereby at around 7:00 in the morning my husband walks down to the bakery to buy freshly baked rolls and pasties and I drive to Waitrose for a big shop. This photo reflects my early morning visit.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
