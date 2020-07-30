Previous
Wineberries by foxes37
Wineberries

We saw these wineberries, resembling raspberries, on our stroll round Anglesey Abbey this morning. We had never seen any before. Apparently they’re delicious and grow wild in Japan and in the Appalachians in the USA.
30th July 2020

