Photo 2753
Wineberries
We saw these wineberries, resembling raspberries, on our stroll round Anglesey Abbey this morning. We had never seen any before. Apparently they’re delicious and grow wild in Japan and in the Appalachians in the USA.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
Tags
japan
,
appalachian
,
wineberries
