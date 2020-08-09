Previous
Damselflies by foxes37
Photo 2763

Damselflies

Had a wonderful walk at Cavenham Heath this morning. The heather wasn’t fully out but the scenery was lovely.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Lis Lapthorn

judith deacon ace
Lovely capture, my husband was chasing these around the pond with his camera this afternoon but to no success!
August 9th, 2020  
