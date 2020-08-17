Previous
Breakfast French Style by foxes37
Breakfast French Style

Amandine, our granddaughter, enjoys a pain au chocolate for her breakfast.
judith deacon ace
Who doesn't? Come on, stop with the photographs and let her eat it!!
August 17th, 2020  
