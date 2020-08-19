Previous
A pleasant Seasonal Activity by foxes37
Photo 2773

A pleasant Seasonal Activity

When we saw blackberries ripening a couple of weeks ago on our walk and lots of windfall apples, we decided to bring a container and bag next time we went that way.
19th August 2020

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
