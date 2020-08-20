Sign up
Photo 2774
First Time Since March
Today we went to Cambridge, our first visit since March. It was good to be there but I hate wearing a mask in shops and on public transport. But I accept and understand the necessity of obeying the rules.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
2774
photos
14
followers
7
following
View this month »
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
Tags
shops
,
cambridge
