First Time Since March by foxes37
Photo 2774

First Time Since March

Today we went to Cambridge, our first visit since March. It was good to be there but I hate wearing a mask in shops and on public transport. But I accept and understand the necessity of obeying the rules.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
