Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2776
110
My dear dad would have been 110 years old on the 21st. I took this photo of him in our back garden in Barnsley on the morning of my wedding in 1971. It’s one of my favourite pictures as he’s in his garden which he loved so much.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
2776
photos
14
followers
7
following
760% complete
View this month »
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dad
,
wedding
,
barnsley
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close