110 by foxes37
My dear dad would have been 110 years old on the 21st. I took this photo of him in our back garden in Barnsley on the morning of my wedding in 1971. It’s one of my favourite pictures as he’s in his garden which he loved so much.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
