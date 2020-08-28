Previous
Hedge Cutting - Family Effort by foxes37
Hedge Cutting - Family Effort

The hedge we share with our neighbour is getting thicker and thicker. Today Roger, Lucien and Amandine worked hard at giving the hedge a good trim. It really needs chopping back.
28th August 2020

Lis Lapthorn

