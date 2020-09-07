Previous
Next
From 1883 to 2000 by foxes37
Photo 2792

From 1883 to 2000

I have a collection of old magazines and newspapers. The Almanac at the front dates back to 1883. I expect some of you remember Girl ( Lettuce Leaf and Belle of the Ballet?) and even Mrs Dale’s Diary.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
764% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise