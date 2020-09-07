Sign up
Photo 2792
From 1883 to 2000
I have a collection of old magazines and newspapers. The Almanac at the front dates back to 1883. I expect some of you remember Girl ( Lettuce Leaf and Belle of the Ballet?) and even Mrs Dale’s Diary.
7th September 2020
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
