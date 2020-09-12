Previous
Blickling Hall by foxes37
Blickling Hall

What I love about the National Trust properties is that they are all different and have their own unique features. I love the lake and the vastness of Blickling.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
