Photo 2798
Knotted, Twisted and Gnarled
We saw this wonderfully knobbly, gnarled tree on our walk through Sheringham Park this morning.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
park
