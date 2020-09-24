Sign up
Photo 2809
Favourite Tree
Every year I photograph this tree at Anglesey Abbey. It’s beginning to look very autumnal. Fingers crossed that on our next visit it will be even better.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
24th September 2020 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
autumnal
