Favourite Tree by foxes37
Favourite Tree

Every year I photograph this tree at Anglesey Abbey. It’s beginning to look very autumnal. Fingers crossed that on our next visit it will be even better.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
