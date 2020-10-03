Previous
A Young Elvis! by foxes37
A Young Elvis!

This is a photo of Amandine, our granddaughter, singing Elvis’ « I can’t help falling in love with you.». Her dad is accompanying her.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
JackieR ace
And a selfie!!!
October 3rd, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
I would love to hear the two of them.
October 3rd, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture + selfie.
October 3rd, 2020  
