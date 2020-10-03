Sign up
Photo 2818
A Young Elvis!
This is a photo of Amandine, our granddaughter, singing Elvis’ « I can’t help falling in love with you.». Her dad is accompanying her.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
3
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
Tags
dad
,
elvis
,
granddaughter
JackieR
ace
And a selfie!!!
October 3rd, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
I would love to hear the two of them.
October 3rd, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture + selfie.
October 3rd, 2020
