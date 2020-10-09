Previous
Morning Walk by foxes37
Photo 2824

Morning Walk

We started our lockdown walks in early spring so it’s been lovely watching the seasons change. The weather has been pretty awful lately and not good for walking but hopefully there’ll be some crisp autumn days.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
773% complete

