Chicken Crazy
Edward, our lovely little grandson, with two of his favourite chickens, Maggie and Muffin.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
grandson
chickens
Susan Wakely
ace
Very cute diptych.
October 10th, 2020
