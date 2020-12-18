Previous
Friendly Chat by foxes37
Friendly Chat

Another lovely day, only the third this month. However on our walk we waded through more mud than I ever remember. East Anglia is supposed to be the driest part of England, but, sadly, it’s getting wetter and wetter.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
