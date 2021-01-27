Previous
Advice by foxes37
Photo 2934

Advice

Well, this is supposed to be my visual diary. Today the Eastern Tree Surgery man came to give us advice about how much to lop off our silver birch. Here he is in full flow, wearing a mask, of course.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
803% complete

