Photo 2934
Advice
Well, this is supposed to be my visual diary. Today the Eastern Tree Surgery man came to give us advice about how much to lop off our silver birch. Here he is in full flow, wearing a mask, of course.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
27th January 2021 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
mask
,
birch
,
surgery
