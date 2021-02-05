Previous
Next
Lichen by foxes37
Photo 2943

Lichen

We’ve had few beautiful days so to be treated to sunny weather yesterday morning was a pleasant surprise. This crusty lichen looked lovely against the blue sky.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise