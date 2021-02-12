Previous
Snow at Twilight by foxes37
Photo 2950

Snow at Twilight

Our son, Chris, sent this lovely photo of his cottage in Kent. They had another snowfall yesterday.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Lis Lapthorn

Susan Wakely ace
A lovely wintery image.
February 12th, 2021  
