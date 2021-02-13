Previous
Strange Apparition by foxes37
Strange Apparition

When my husband walked in wearing headphones and holding his optical receiver, I thought, « Well he’s happy. » Boys and their toys!!
13th February 2021

I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
