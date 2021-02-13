Sign up
Photo 2951
Strange Apparition
When my husband walked in wearing headphones and holding his optical receiver, I thought, « Well he’s happy. » Boys and their toys!!
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
receiver
headphones
husband
