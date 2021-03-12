Previous
Woodland Walk by foxes37
Woodland Walk

Just had a very pleasant walk though the woods at Anglesey Abbey. Lovely daffodils.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
