Against the Cottage Wall by foxes37
Photo 3061

Against the Cottage Wall

We saw these flowers - gladiolus family, I think - against a cottage wall yesterday.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
