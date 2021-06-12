Sign up
Photo 3070
Approaching a Red Hot Poker
Good to see lots of busy bees yesterday around and on the flowers in the herbaceous borders at Anglesey Abbey yesterday.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
flowers
,
borders
,
bees
