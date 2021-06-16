Sign up
Photo 3074
Still Life
Our 12 year old grandson, who loves art, painted this still life. I’m always thrilled when I see his work, especially as I’m so lacking in talent!
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3074
Tags
art
JackieR
ace
Wow!! Talented young man
June 16th, 2021
