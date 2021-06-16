Previous
Next
Still Life by foxes37
Photo 3074

Still Life

Our 12 year old grandson, who loves art, painted this still life. I’m always thrilled when I see his work, especially as I’m so lacking in talent!
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
842% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wow!! Talented young man
June 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise