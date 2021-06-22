Sign up
Photo 3080
Anglesey Abbey
A carpet of hawkweed ( not dandelions) certainly enhanced the view of Anglesey Abbey. Hawkweed! What a strange name.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
hawkweed
Susan Wakely
ace
Love the yellow carpet of Hawkweed.
June 22nd, 2021
