Previous
Next
Anglesey Abbey by foxes37
Photo 3080

Anglesey Abbey

A carpet of hawkweed ( not dandelions) certainly enhanced the view of Anglesey Abbey. Hawkweed! What a strange name.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Love the yellow carpet of Hawkweed.
June 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise