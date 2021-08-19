Previous
Conwy Castle by foxes37
Conwy Castle

A sight for sore eyes. This fantastic castle was built in Conwy Wales 1283 by Edward 1. It is truly amazing.
19th August 2021

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
A great place to explore.
August 19th, 2021  
