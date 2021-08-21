Sign up
Photo 3140
Chester Clock
Apparently this clock is the second most photographed clock in the UK after Big Ben. The city centre was busy but unfortunately it was a dull wet day which didn’t lend itself to taking good photos.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
1
1
Tags
clock
,
chester
Susan Wakely
ace
It a very nice looking clock. Shame about the weather.
August 21st, 2021
