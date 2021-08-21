Previous
Chester Clock by foxes37
Photo 3140

Chester Clock

Apparently this clock is the second most photographed clock in the UK after Big Ben. The city centre was busy but unfortunately it was a dull wet day which didn’t lend itself to taking good photos.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
It a very nice looking clock. Shame about the weather.
August 21st, 2021  
