Photo 3150
Lincoln Cathedral
This photo was taken today, September 1st. For about 30 minutes the sun shone and the sky was blue...a miracle.
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
