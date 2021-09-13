Previous
Long Bench by foxes37
Photo 3163

Long Bench

I was very taken with this long bench in Brighton. What a sensible idea. Bet there are still large spaces between people even after Freedom Day.
13th September 2021

Susan Wakely
That is a long bench. Great perspective.
September 13th, 2021  
