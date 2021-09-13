Sign up
Photo 3163
Long Bench
I was very taken with this long bench in Brighton. What a sensible idea. Bet there are still large spaces between people even after Freedom Day.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
bench
Susan Wakely
ace
That is a long bench. Great perspective.
September 13th, 2021
