Previous
Next
From the Breakfast Table. by foxes37
Photo 3232

From the Breakfast Table.

I took this a few minutes ago whilst the sun was shining on the windmill. The museum and windmill have now closed down until Easter so it will be very quiet for a while. Mind you, everyday someone arrives to take a photo.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
How lovely to be so close to the windmill.
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise