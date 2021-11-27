Previous
Next
Community Litter Pickers by foxes37
Photo 3238

Community Litter Pickers

Yesterday was wet, dreary and dull yet, regardless of this, the litter pickers were there shovelling up the leaves and clearing the paths.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise