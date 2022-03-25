Sign up
Photo 3356
With Old Friends
This March must be one of the sunniest on record and the spring flowers at Anglesey Abbey on Wednesday were fabulous. Good to enjoy them with old friends.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
Tags
friends
,
flowers
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely Spring portrait.
March 25th, 2022
