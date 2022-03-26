Previous
Medieval Manuscript by foxes37
Medieval Manuscript

I saw this manuscript in St Peter Mancroft Norwich yesterday. I find it amazing that hundreds of years ago monks produced such consistently beautiful script.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
